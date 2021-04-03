UrduPoint.com
Holy Month Of Ramzan To Start From April 14: Ch Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 09:31 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday announced that the holy month of Ramzan will commence from April 14 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday announced that the holy month of Ramzan will commence from April 14 in Pakistan.

The minister in a tweet said that the Ramzan moon will be clearly sighted on April 13 in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities.

He prayed that may this holy month bring blessings and mercy for all.

The Ministry of Science and Technology also tweeted, "The moon of Ramzan , 1442 AH will be sighted on the evening of April 13, 2021, and the first Ramzan will be on April 14, 2021 (InshaAllah). The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi."

