Holy Mosques Presidency announces largest ever Hajj operation plan

(@FahadShabbir)

Saudi Arabia's Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs on Thursday announced the operational plan for this year's Hajj season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs on Thursday announced the operational plan for this year's Hajj season.

The extensive operational plan was announced by the head of the presidency Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais in the presence of Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

The plan focuses on several main axes related to the presidency's strategic goals for Hajj 1444 AH based on the Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Gazette reported.

In his opening speech at the media forum, Al-Sudais said, "The operational plan for this year's Hajj season is the largest in the history of the presidency, after the end of the corona pandemic and the announcement of the return of Hajj pilgrims in the millions, as per an integrated system of services prepared by the wise leadership." He added that the plan is an extension of the outstanding successes and long-term achievements that were laid down by the directives of the government led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the Crown Prince, who closely follow all the services provided to the pilgrims.

In volunteering and humanitarian work, Al-Sudais stated that the Presidency provided more than 8,000 volunteer opportunities in the two Holy Mosques in ten fields and more than 200,000 volunteer hours during the Hajj season.

To enhance the guiding role of the two Holy Mosques, he stressed that the presidency provides translation services, spatial guidance, and information for the pilgrims in 51 international languages across 49 stations.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah spoke during the launch of the operational plan about integration and coordination between the Ministry of Hajj and the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque in serving the pilgrims, especially with the return of the numbers of pilgrims into the millions, and providing the best services so that they perform their rituals with comfort and tranquility.