Open Menu

Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)'s Life Is Beacon Of Light For All Of Us: CM Murad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)'s life is beacon of light for all of us: CM Murad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the life of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for all of us.

While talking to media persons in Malir, he said that today, 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, is the birth anniversary of our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is being celebrated all over the world including Sindh.

Shah said, 'I participated in a procession in Malir today in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).'

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant us the ability to follow the teachings of his Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

It is incumbent upon us to serve the creation of God and follow the principles of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), he said adding that he congratulate Muslims all over the world, including Sindh, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

6 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

15 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

15 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

15 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

15 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

15 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

15 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

15 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

15 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

15 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan