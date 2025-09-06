Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)'s Life Is Beacon Of Light For All Of Us: CM Murad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the life of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for all of us.
While talking to media persons in Malir, he said that today, 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, is the birth anniversary of our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).
He said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is being celebrated all over the world including Sindh.
Shah said, 'I participated in a procession in Malir today in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).'
He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant us the ability to follow the teachings of his Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).
It is incumbent upon us to serve the creation of God and follow the principles of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), he said adding that he congratulate Muslims all over the world, including Sindh, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
