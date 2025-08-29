Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): A great visionary military strategist of all times

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Always remembered for his spiritual leadership, kindness and moral teachings, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was also a brilliant military strategist whose tactics and leadership continue to be studied by the historians and military scholars of all times.

His military campaigns were marked not only by exemplary courage and steadfastness but by meticulous planning, strategic foresight, and a deep understanding of both psychological and conventional warfare.

From the Battle of Badr to the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, the holy Prophet (PBUH) demonstrated a profound grasp of military science, warfare and diplomacy. At Badr (624 CE) which was the first major battle in Islamic history, he successfully led a small, ill-equipped force of about 313 Muslims to victory against a much larger and better-armed Quraysh army of around 1,000.

Through smart positioning near water wells, high morale, and surprise tactics, the Prophet (PBUH) turned the odds in his favour and win Badr battle with ease.

"Unlike many military leaders of his time, the Prophet (PBUH) often prioritized psychological advantage and non-violent tactics. During the Battle of the Trench (627 CE), he accepted the advice of Hazrat Salman the Persian and adopted the unheard-of tactic of digging a trench around Medina that proved a key strategy that confused and halted the attacking Quraysh forces, despite their superior numbers" said Professor Dr Abdul Ghafoor, former Director Sheikh Zayd Islamic Centre Peshawar while talking to APP.

He said the approach of last Prophet of Allah during the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah (628 CE) showcased great military diplomacy. "Though initially seen as a setback, the treaty provided a strategic pause that allowed islam to grow in influence, ultimately leading to the peaceful conquest of holly city of Makkah two years later."

Known as Rehmatul Lil Alameen (mercy for all the worlds), the Prophet (PBUH) had emerged has lifted society from the depths of injustice and slavery to the heights of human dignity, equality, and spiritual enlightenment through peaceful propagation of Islam.

"Before the advent of Islam, the Arabian Peninsula was marred by chaos, injustice and inhuman customs. Tribal warfare was rampant, baby girls were buried alive, women were denied their rights, and the institution of slavery was flourishing. Idol worship prevailed, and decisions of justice were made at the whim of tribal chiefs rather than any moral or legal code," said Professor Dr Abdul Ghafoor.

He said Arabs had never accepted any authority beyond their tribal chiefs and fought on petty issues for years.

“The decisions of chieftains were largely based on personal likes and dislikes, often resulting in brutal conflicts and lawlessness.”

He further explained that slavery was not only a norm but an economic foundation for many at that era of ignorance. “Slaves were sold like animals, and exorbitant interest rates widened the socioeconomic divide. Women had no inheritance rights and were treated as mere property.”

Into that fractured and unjust world, he said the arrival of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Rabiul Awal had proved as a great blessing of Allah Almighty.

Dr Ghafoor said his message, founded on justice, compassion, and human dignity, dismantled centuries-old traditions of cruelty and inequality. Through divine guidance, he abolished the practice of female infanticide, ended idol worship, and championed the rights of women, slaves, and the poor.

"Islam is the religion of peace and the holy Prophet (PBUH) was sent as Rehmatul Lilalameen for entire humanity showed great military strategy at all wars helping Muslims to achieve victory easily," said Dr. Hifazat Ullah, Chairman Islamic Studies at University of Peshawar.

"Even when the holy Prophet (PBUH) returned to holy city of Makkah as a victorious leader after facing years of persecution, he forgave all his enemies instead of taking revenge."

He said one of the most powerful demonstrations of the holy Prophet’s (PBUH) unmatched character was his great conduct during the conquest of Makkah.

Despite having every reason and opportunity to retaliate against those who had wronged him, he chose forgiveness and pardon even his enemies.

“He (PBUH) declared a general amnesty to all, and not a single drop of blood was reported during Makkah conquest due to his great military strategy” recalled Dr. Hifazat Ullah. “He forbade revenge and ensured that even his worst enemies were protected. The victory at Makkah was a revolutionary moment that changed the course of history.”

This act of military strategy highlighted the core values of Islam such as tolerance, forgiveness, and justice. His example taught that true strength lies in compassion, love and patience and not wars.

In his final sermon during Hajjat-ul-Wida, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) laid down a timeless framework for justice, equality, and morality. He emphasized that no Arab is superior to a non-Arab, and no white person holds supremacy over a black person except through righteousness and good deeds (Taqwa).

“He outlined economic rights for women, called for an end to exploitation, and emphasized justice for all,” said Dr. Hifazat Ullah. “He restored the dignity of women and urged fair treatment of slaves, instructing that they be fed and clothed the same as their masters.”

"What distinguished Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) even more was his strict code of conduct during warfare. He forbade harming civilians and women, non combatants, destroying crops, or damaging religious sites—standards that modern international laws of war echo today. His instructions to Muslim armies for restraint emphasized justice, restraint, and humanity.

Military academies and scholars across the world have taken note of the holy Prophet’s (PBUH) military acumen. His ability to adapt to changing circumstances, mobilize limited resources, and combine spiritual leadership with battlefield intelligence positions him as one of the most influential military figures in history.

Islamic historians regard his military campaigns not as quests for conquest but as efforts to defend the nascent Muslim community and ensure its survival in a hostile environment.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) remains an exemplary leader of all times not only in spiritual matters but also in military leadership and strategy. His legacy as a military strategist reminds the world that victory is not solely won through might, but through wisdom, ethics, and vision.

As the blessed day of 12th Rabiul Awal approaches, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is set to honour the life and teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) through a series of Seerat Conferences across the province. These events will feature religious scholars, students, civil society, and members of the general public, aiming to spread the message of unity, compassion, and justice in light of the Seerah of the holy Prophet (PBUH).

Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been directed to implement Rabiul Awal celebration plans with full spirit. The highlight of the celebrations will be a grand Milad procession starting from Milad Chowk, Hashtnagri Peshawar, on 12th Rabiul Awal, where thousands will recite Durood-o-Salam in reverence of the Prophet (PBUH).

Qirat and Naat competitions will also be held in educational institutions and public spaces, with prizes to be awarded to participants, encouraging the youth to engage with the Seerah of the Prophet (PBUH).

Dr. Hifazat Ullah concluded with a message of unity, peace and inclusion, saying “The best way to celebrate the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is to hold firmly to the rope of Allah, avoid divisions, and follow the principles He laid down. On this joyous occasion, we must also remember the families of martyrs and include them in our celebrations.”

In today’s world, torn by division, injustice, and intolerance, the life and message of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) offer a timeless guide to building a just, compassionate, and united society through peace and mutual coexistence.

