Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH ) beacon of light for entire humanity: AJK President.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that Rabi-ul-Awwal is the blessed month in the Islamic calendar as it marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) : President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that Rabi-ul-Awwal is the blessed month in the Islamic Calendar as it marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In his message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, issued on Saturday from New York, where he is on a visit, the President said Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) came to the world at a time when the entire humanity was immersed in the darkness of ignorance and disbelief, AJK President office said on Saturday.

"It was the time when bloodshed and violence, deceit and deception, iniquity and immorality reigned supreme over every aspect of the human life", he said adding that the Prophet who was sent as a mercy for the mankind, illuminated the whole world with his knowledge, spread the message of peace and brotherhood and pulled out the humanity from the abyss of dungeons of darkness.

He said that the prophet's life is the beacon of light for the entire humanity.

