Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): Divine mercy for all creatures

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Before an advent of Islam, the Arabs were deprived of all political, social, humans and economic rights in the Arabian Peninsula where inhuman custom of slavery, burial of baby girls alive, worship of idols and tribal guerrilla warfare on petty issues were common phenomena, which put lives of people miserable.

The absence of a representative government, political organizations, law and order institutions including police, courts and infighting among Arab tribes on petty disputes such as over water’s distribution, land and mountains ownership besides denying property rights to women pushed poor Arabs to the wall at that time of ignorance.

“In pre-Islamic Arab peninsula, Arabs had never accepted any authority other than the chief of their tribes and cases were decided as per the sweet will of their chieftains,” said Professor Dr. Hifazat Ullah Khan, Chairman Islamiyat department, Islamia College, Peshawar while talking to APP.

He said that like and dislike decisions of chieftains and nonexistence of the administration system had often led to infighting and bloody quarrels among tribes mostly started to bring offenders to justice on their own, which caused anarchy, chaos and lawlessness in Arab society.

Professor Hifazat Ullah said that slavery was a common practice in the Arab peninsula, where slaves were sold like animals and the rate of interest charged on loan by capitalists were exorbitant, resulting in a rampage of poverty, backwardness and socioeconomic imbalances in the Arab society.

“Women were deprived of almost all rights including share in inherited property and maltreated besides the inhuman practices of burying of female infants’ alive and worship of idols and statues mostly built from stones and woods were in fashion.”

In that era of ignorance, he said the arrival of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had proved as a great blessing of the Allah Almighty for the entire humanity including Arabs and non-Arabs. He (PBUH) broke the shackles of slavery, inequality, cruelty, injustice and eliminated all inhuman practices including the worship of idols and burying of girls’ alive forever.

“Islam is the religion of peace, and the Holy Quran declared Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as Rahmatul Lil Alameen (Mercy for all worlds). Upon His (PBUH) return to Makkah as a valiant conqueror, after almost a decade of expulsion, when the holy Prophet had a perfect opportunity to avenge all the atrocious injustices done by his vicious enemies, what did he do? He (SAWW) forgave and pardoned all.”

In-spite of all the bitter experiences of the past, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had set a unique and unprecedented example of tolerance and patience by announcing amnesty for everyone including rivals on conquest of Makkah. “He (PBUH) had neither taken any revenge nor let others harm anyone, and announced open amnesty for all.”

Dr Hifazat Ullah said Makkah’s historic victory had given a clear lesson to keep moving consistently on the right direction and path with complete trust and believe in Allah’s help to achieve any goal in life besides promoting tolerance, brotherhood and forgiveness imperative for attaining lasting peace, progress and prosperity.

In historical Hajjat-ul-Wida’s sermon, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized upon justice, equality of all human beings and socio–economic rights of the women and declared racial supremacy as unacceptable.

The Prophet (PBUH) gave the concept of Tauheed (oneness of Allah) that there was no one-worth of worship except Allah Almighty and Muhammad (PBUH) is the last Messenger of Allah and no prophet would come after him.

Denounced all sorts of discriminations among human beings, the last Prophet of Allah had declared that there was no superiority of Arabs on non-Arabs on the basis of gender, colour and caste rather “Taqwa” (Good deeds) was the hallmark of superiority of an individual over others.

He (PBUH) declared that killing of a person and forceful possessing of one’s property was against the teaching of islam and called for honouring human lives.

Restoring the dignity of women whether she is a mother, wife, daughter or sister, he (PBUH) emphasized on people to treat their women with kindness as they have right over them.

He (PBUH) also taught to treat slaves with kindness and give them what the owners eat and wear themselves besides other facilities.

Dr Hifazat Ullah said Hajjat-ul-Wida’s sermon was a perfect roadmap to establish durable peace, economic stability and promote interfaith harmony in a country besides ensuring justice, equality and righteous deeds in a society.

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has decided to hold Seerat conferences on the life and seerah of the Holy Prophet at all divisional headquarters of the province. Religious scholars and relevant authorities besides civil society, students and the general public would participate in large numbers in these conferences.

Under an inclusive Milad’s plan, all relevant departments have been directed to organize Naat and Qirat competitions and award special prizes to the winners. The Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners in KP have been directed to implement Rabiul Awal's celebrations plan in letter and spirit in their respective districts.

The major Melad's procession would be taken out from Milad Chowk Rampura Gata Hashtnagri on 12th Rabiul Awal and would pass through prescribed routes where people would recite Doroodo-Salam on the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Professor Dr Hifazat Ullah said the best way to celebrate 12th Rabiul Awal is to hold firmly the rope of Allah Almighty together and not to be divided imperative for achieving success in this world and hereafter.

He said that we should not forget families of martyrs and include them in celebrations on the joyous occasion of Miladun Nabi.

APP/fam/1425