Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) infinite blessing for humanity: PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal is the most blessed day as it is the day when our beloved last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was born.

Addressing the Mehfil-e-Miald ceremony here on Tuesday, he said that the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the day to change the entire universe. He said, "This day is very sacred and esteemed for all of us and birth of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) caused spread of billions of Muslims across the world."

He said it was blessing of our beloved Prophet (PBUH) that there were millions of Muslims in Pakistan and even non Muslims were enjoying their rights here in light of teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH). The premier said: "We are living in an independent country in accordance with the commandments of Allah Almighty."

He said that a large number of Muslims were struggling for freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine and rendering sacrifices adding that with the grace of Allah Almighty, people of IIOJK and Palestine would get freedom.

He said that the holy personality of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the beacon of light that eliminated ignorance.

He said that birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is infinite blessing of the Allah Almighty for humanity. The last Prophet (PBUH) had taught his followers golden principles of state and society and emphasised treating orphans, oppressed, widows and old people with kindness, he said. Shehbaz said Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had always helped deserving, treated children with affection and treated enemies with high morality.

He said that even enemies testified truthfulness of the last Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that the sacred personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) changed the society which felt pride over ignorance and brutal behaviours. Shehbaz said that glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) transformed even worst brutal persons into good human beings.

He said that division in our society besides hatred, explotation, extremist attitudes were matter of concern adding that "today, we must pledge that all of us would play a role to eliminate these negative things from our society in the light of the sacred teachings of our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Protection of rights of minorities and oppressed people was the top priority of a Muslim society, he said and added that it was not possible that servants of Holy Prophet (PBUH) act opposite to the guidance of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said that true preaching of islam was that Muslims act in accord with the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Shehbaz Sharif quoted Quranic verse which means: "And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided," and added that it was the only way to become successful in this world and hereafter.

The premier said that collective efforts were vital to not let our enemy succeed in its nefarious designs. He appealed to the participants to play a role in eliminating abusive culture from society, adding that golden teachings of our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) were only way to strengthen our country. He concluded his address by quoting Allama Iqbal's poetry:

"Ki Muhammad (PBUH) se wafa tunay to ham teray hain.

Ye jahan cheez hai kiya lauho qalam tere hain."

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant us strength to follow the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the real sense. He also congratulated the nation and entire Muslim Ummah on the holy birthday of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Federal ministers Attaulla Tarar, Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Bilal Yasin, political personalities Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Awn Chaudhry and various religious personalities were present.