Holy Prophet (PBUH) An Example To Follow For All Human Beings: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:14 PM

Holy Prophet (PBUH) an example to follow for all human beings: Minister

Provincial Minister for Women Development Aashfa Riaz has said that salvation of the Muslims lies in following the immaculate character of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Aashfa Riaz has said that salvation of the Muslims lies in following the immaculate character of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

She stated this while addressing a mahfil-e-milaad at Government Degree College for Women, Raiwind. The students took part in recitation of Holy Quran and Na'at Khawani competition.

Addressing students, the minister said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) set the highest examples for the whole humanity and accorded the highest place to womenfolk in society.

In fact, the modern-day concepts like equality, peace and brotherhood were introduced by islam over 1,400 years ago, she added.

The minister asked students to transform their lives in accordance with the injunctions of Islam.Later, the minister distributed certificates among the position-holders.

