Holy Prophet (PBUH) being a trader, beacon light for business community : Pir Noorul Haq Qadri

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Thursday said that the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) being a trader was a beacon of guidance for the business community.

Addressing a seminar titled "Islam and Business, in the light of Quran and Hadith" under the auspices of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, he said that Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) started the business before the proclamation of Prophet-hood, adding, even their enemies had used to call Him the honest and trustworthy Man.

The minister appreciated the RCCI for choosing a topic forgotten during this materialistic age.

Qadri said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also emphasized the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to bring up the young generation on the grounds of morality and straightforwardness.

"Fear of Allah and love of the Prophet (PBUH) must be taught in the minds of the young generation; making laws alone will not solve the problems," the minister quoted PM as saying.

He said the Ministry of Religious affairs would provide all kinds of assistance to the chamber's campaign to eradicate corruption.

"We have to generalize the tax culture; we look for some tricks to hide taxes", he added and said that abroad our Pakistanis have to follow all the laws but why not here, he questioned.

Qadri expressed grief while remembering the tragedy of Army Public school, which took place on December 16,2014, and prayed for those who were martyred during the unfortunate attack by the terrorists.

"May Allah give patience to their parents of martyred," he begged.

He voiced that the tragedy of Sialkot had brought Pakistan into disrepute which needed to be tackled by adopting an atmosphere of brotherhood with other communities.

The seminar was also addressed by Dr Taj Afsar, Deputy Dean, Faculty, International Islamic University, and attended a question and answer session.

He said that trade had played an essential role in spreading islam worldwide.

"Due to the merchants' good manners, honesty, and discipline, people were attracted and converted to Islam," he said.

Chamber President Nadeem Rauf said the purpose of the seminar was to create awareness in the sacred profession like trade and to find solutions to these problems in the light of the Qur'an and Sunnah. He said the chamber would regularly hold such seminars to raise awareness.

He said the chamber had launched a campaign under the slogan "No to Bribery, Decent Employment". The aim was to bring awareness to eradicate corruption.

Ambassador-designate of Sudan Mir Behrooz Jan Regi, representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran and RCCI were also present on the occasion.