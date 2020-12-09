Holy Prophet (PBUH) gave message of human rights for all

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had given the eternal and immortal message of human rights for all as islam was a torchbearer of safeguarding the rights of all human beings.

To mark the International Day of Human Rights, the Chief Minister said that every citizen enjoyed equal rights in the country.

He said that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) had been fighting for their fundamental rights for last many decades as the Hindu supremacist Modi regime had been violating all human rights in the occupied valley.

He urged the International community to take notice on these human rights violations in (IIOJK). Provision of basic human rights was the hallmark of civilized society.

Safeguarding basic human rights of the citizens was the top priority of the state and the Punjab government had been taking practical measures in this regard, he said. Religious freedom, provision of indiscriminate justice and eradication of forced labour were initiatives of the Punjab government, he added..