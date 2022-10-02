UrduPoint.com

Holy Prophet PBUH Names' Calligraphy Contest On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Holy Prophet PBUH names' calligraphy contest on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :In connection with Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen celebrations, a calligraphy competition of Names of Holy Prophet peace be upon him (PBUH) would be held on Monday.

Also, Alhamra and the Government College University would jointly hold Mehfil-e-Naat on Tuesday, Oct 4.

Punjab Information and Culture Department is celebrating the Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen with religious reverence and special programs in this regard would continue till Rabiul-Awwal 12.

According to official sources here on Sunday, Alhamra Arts Council was organising ceremonies in connection with the Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen celebrations and to promote glorious teachings of the last, Hazrat Muhammad peace be upon him.

A Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa would be held on Oct 5, in which famous scholar Pir Dr Tariq Sharif would shed light on the sacred life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). A Husn-e-Qirat competition would be held on Oct 7. Mehfil-e-Naat-e-Rasool would be held on Oct 8 and 9.

Related Topics

Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

9 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

18 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

18 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

18 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.