Holy Prophet PBUH names' calligraphy contest on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :In connection with Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen celebrations, a calligraphy competition of Names of Holy Prophet peace be upon him (PBUH) would be held on Monday.

Also, Alhamra and the Government College University would jointly hold Mehfil-e-Naat on Tuesday, Oct 4.

Punjab Information and Culture Department is celebrating the Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen with religious reverence and special programs in this regard would continue till Rabiul-Awwal 12.

According to official sources here on Sunday, Alhamra Arts Council was organising ceremonies in connection with the Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen celebrations and to promote glorious teachings of the last, Hazrat Muhammad peace be upon him.

A Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa would be held on Oct 5, in which famous scholar Pir Dr Tariq Sharif would shed light on the sacred life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). A Husn-e-Qirat competition would be held on Oct 7. Mehfil-e-Naat-e-Rasool would be held on Oct 8 and 9.