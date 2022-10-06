UrduPoint.com

Holy Prophet PBUH Paid Tribute At Seerat Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Holy Prophet PBUH paid tribute at Seerat conference

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Seerat-un-Nabi conference was held at Nazaria Pakistan Hall, Municipal library, in connection with Ashra Shaan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen celebrations under the aegis of District Auqaf Department, here on Thursday.

Speakers including Zonal Administrator Auqaf Gulab Irshad, Zonal Khateeb Aslam Saqi said that the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal was a source of Allah's mercy for all the faithful, which was being celebrated across the country. They said that deep love for Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the basics of our faith and solution to all our problems lies in following in the footsteps of Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

A Mehfil-e-Naat for women was also arranged under the auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts Faisalabad division.

Students from different educational institutions participated in the mehfil. MPA Firdous Rae was also present.

She said that recitation of Naat is the best way to express love for Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Another Mehfil-e-Naat was held at WASA head offices mosque, which was attended by a large number of staff.

Maulana Abu-al-Khair Muhammad Yamin Qureshi highlighted the Seerat of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Later, the participants recited Darood-o-Salaam and offered 'Dua' for development and prosperity and sovereignty of the country.

