Holy Prophet (PBUH) Proved To Be A Ray Of Hope In The Age Of Darkness And Injustice As He Had Guaranteed The Rights Of The Women: Minister For Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri

Mon 11th November 2019 | 01:11 PM

Holy Prophet (PBUH) proved to be a ray of hope in the age of darkness and injustice as he had guaranteed the rights of the women: Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri

Addressing the conference, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri while describing the contours of the Madina State, said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) proved to be a ray of hope in the age of darkness and injustice as he had guaranteed the rights of the women and ensured social justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ):Addressing the conference, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri while describing the contours of the Madina State, said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) proved to be a ray of hope in the age of darkness and injustice as he had guaranteed the rights of the women and ensured social justice.

He said the association with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his teachings always made the followers excel in their lives.

He said that instead of following any Western model, the prime minister had resolved to develop Pakistan on the pattern of Madina state. He also appreciated the prime minister for defending the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as well as the United Nations.

He urged the religious scholars to guide the government to make the country as had been envisioned by great forefathers including Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Prominent religious scholar from Egypt Dr Abdul Samad said at the time when the people followed the Western models, Prime Minister Imran Khan had resolved to follow the role model of Madian state which was laudable.

He said the Madina state did not include only a few principles or rituals rather it encompassed all of human rights and freedom, be it were the minorities or women.

Former federal minister Dr Babar Awan said the State of Madina had introduced the best justice and merit system.

Appreciating the vision of prime minister, he said who could defeat a person who had announced to implement the role model of State of Madina in his country that had been the best model in the world.

He said the establishment of shelter houses and Langar Khanas were the first step by his government towards the Madina state.

