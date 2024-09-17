Holy Prophet (PBUH) united warring tribesmen under one religion, pardoned all rivals after Makkah’s conquest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The month of Rabiul Awal is a time of profound happiness for the entire Muslims world, commemorating the birthday anniversary and the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who united the warring tribes of the Arabian Peninsula under one religion and pardoned all rivals after the historic conquest of Makkah.

Throughout history, Allah Almighty has sent a series of prophets to guide humanity. From Hazrat Adam (AS) to Hazrat Isa (AS), each prophet played a crucial role in educating and reforming societies to align with divine commandments.

The arrival of the last Holy Prophet, Muhammad (PBUH), marked the culmination of this divine guidance, bringing a unifying message that transcended the previous revelations.

“The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent as the last prophet of Allah Almighty, uniting the diverse and often conflicted tribes of the Arabian Peninsula under one religion. This unification was not merely a consolidation of political power but a profound transformation of spiritual, economic and social order,” explained Professor Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, former Director of the Islamic Center at the University of Peshawar, in an interview with APP.

“In every period of history, Allah Almighty has sent His messengers for guidance of mankind besides educating them about God's commands to achieve success in this world and hereafter. Showing an immense blessing on mankind irrespective of caste, colour and nationality, Allah Almighty had sent around 1,24,000 prophets for education, reformation and guidance of people to live a prosperous, happy and dignified life,” he said.

Dr Ghafoor said the arrival of the holy prophets that started from Hazrat Adam (AS) followed by Hazrat Noh (AS), Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), Hazrat Ismail (AS), Hazrat Esa (AS), Hazrat Musa (AS) and many others, had been completed on Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) being the last Prophet of Allah Almighty, who united all the warring tribes of the Arab peninsula from where the rays of islam spread to the entire universe including the subcontinent," said Professor Dr. Abdul Ghafoor.

"The entire world had been waiting for the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for many centuries and this long wait was ended with the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was sent as the last Prophet of Allah Almighty for guidance of mankind and after Him (PBUH) no prophet would come till end of this world," he reiterated.

“The Shariah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was regarded as the last message of the Allah, and all the previous Shariahs were stand abolished,” Dr Ghafoor said, adding His (SAWW) guidance had been declared sufficient for all till the end of this world.

Despite all difficulties and problems, he said the last Prophet (PBUH) continued preaching of the holy Quran at holy city of Makkah and later migrated to Madina for the sake of supremacy of Islam.

Later, the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and His followers conquered Makkah without any resistance and converted the city into Islam's holiest place due to Kaaba where Muslims come for Hajj and Umrah throughout the year, seeking mercy and forgiveness.

"Indeed, the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a perfect role model of an honest, merciful, truthful, companionate and supreme commander, who showered peace and mercy upon all creatures lived on the face of the earth and was called Rehmatul Lil Aalamin by Allah Almighty in Holy Quran.

“Muhammad (PBUH) was a holy Prophet raised by Allah Almighty, the creator and sustainer of all human beings for the guidance and happiness of the entire mankind. His (SAWW) qualities of being peace-loving, kind and merciful, generous, modest and his special attention to well being of the orphans, widows and poorer, His respect for the people of other religions and religious leaders had touched the hearts of everyone at Arab Peninsula and would continue to guide humanity till an end of this world,” he said.

Besides others, the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was also highly praised by the non Muslims due to His numerous leadership qualities and matchless services for mankind.

Professor Dr Michael Hart in his famous book "the most 100 influential persons in all times history," said that Muhammad (PBUH) was on the top of the most influential leaders in world’s history as His (SAWW) teachings had inspired all.

Praised the holy Prophet (PBUH) for uniting the warring tribes of the Arab Peninsula, who were fighting petty disputes into a most powerful and civilized nation in less than two decades that later ruled on the entire world and spread rays of Islam.

Dr. Gustav Well in his famous book "History of Islamic Peoples" said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a shining example to people of all ages and His character was pure, merciful and acceptable to all.

Dr Ghafoor said the historic conquest of Makkah has given a clear lesson to keep moving consistently towards the right direction with a trust in God to achieve a goal, believing in Allah’s help and promoting tolerance, high moral values and forgiveness.

In all wars, he said the last Prophet of Allah led from the front and later pardoned all opponents after the historic victory of Makkah. "The last messenger of Allah had taught us equality, humanity, and the rights of women. He showed followers the value of respect in social life and simplicity in family affairs. “The best among you are those, who behave best towards their wives. The best among you is the one, who is very kind to their wives and the worst among you is the one who treats his wife badly”.

"His farewell sermon Hijatul Wida clearly outlined the entire agenda of human rights and interfaith harmony. In the last sermon, the holy Prophet (PBUH) declared that no one has any superiority over any other on any basis except by Taqwa and righteousness.

He (PBUH) gave the concept of Tauheed (oneness of Allah), that there was no one worthy of worship except Allah Almighty and belief in the Prophethood of Muhammad (PBUH) were the basis of Islamic faith.

He (SAWW) declared that killing of a person and forceful possessing of one’s property was against the teaching of Islam and declared such negative practices as Haram (prohibited). He (PBUH) also called for honoring the human lives and declared that protecting the life of an individual was tantamount to protection of whole humanity.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized upon justice, equality of all human beings, equal socio–economic rights for women and declared racial supremacy unacceptable.

Dr Ghafoor said that success in this world and hereafter was strictly adhering to the teachings of the Holy Quran and Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to achieve success in life.

