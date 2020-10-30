UrduPoint.com
Holy Prophet (S.A.W) Initiated Jihad Against Ignorance, Slavery, Exploitation Of Humanity: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Production, Zubaida Jalal on Friday extended felicitations to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah on the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

She said, "The Holy Prophet (PBUH) raised the banner of jihad against ignorance, slavery and exploitation of humanity," said a message issued on the occasion of Eid Milad Un Nabi (S.

A.W).

The philosophy of the Prophet (S.A.W) was characterized by love, peace, brotherhood and humanity, the minister said.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH), she said, came as a blessing for the entire universe.

