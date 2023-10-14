Holy Prophet’s life an example to follow for humanity

The life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a example to follow for entire humanity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a example to follow for entire humanity.

This was stated by speakers while addressing a Mehfil-e-Milad, held at Lahore Press Club, on Saturday. It was organized by the club's governing body and Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing.

Famous Naat Khawans paid glowing tribute to the beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Speakers said, "The teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) are universal and undying source of guidance for mankind that present solution to all challenges, being faced today and the ages to come."

They urged the nation to obey the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) regarding brotherhood and compassion besides following his message of unity to become an example of tolerance and coexistence.

Later, 'Dua' was also offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.