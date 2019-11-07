UrduPoint.com
Holy Prophet's (PBUH) Glorious Life A Beacon Of Light For Humanity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Auqaf department on Wednesday organized Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa (SAWW), renowned Naat Khawans recited Naats and paid glowing tribute to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) was held at Aiwan-e-Auqaf.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Secretary Muhammad Mehmood and Auqaf department Director General Tahir Raza Bukhari cut the cake weighing 40 Pounds and started the Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa (SAWW).

Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah said, "The purpose of the Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa (SAWW) is to highlight the glorious life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) besides expressing our love and respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

" The minister said it is a great honour for all of us if the holy life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is followed in a real sense.

Naat Khawans through their Naats highlighted different aspects of the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW).

At the end of the Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa (SAWW), Dua wasoffered for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

