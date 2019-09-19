UrduPoint.com
Holy Prophet's (PBUH) Life Is Beacon Of Light For Entire Humanity:

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) ::Syed Rafaqat Ali Punjab Chief Minister's Special Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani has said that the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is beacon of light for the entire humanity.

He said this while addressing Husan-e-Qirat competition held under the aegis of Punjab Auqaf department here on Wednesday.

He said all type of challenges in life could be overcome if the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) would be followed.

He said, "Whole life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) gives us the message of peace, tolerance, serving humanity, forgiveness and justice." Rafaqat Ali Gillani also prayed for unity among Muslim countries besides the peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

At the end, prizes were distributed among the winners ofthe competition.

