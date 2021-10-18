(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday said the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is an unprecedented exemplary role model for entire mankind.

Speaking as chief guest at Milad un Nabi conference organized here at PFC head office, he said this source of light and guidance (the Prophet SAW) could lead us completely in every sphere of life, said a press release.

The world has witnessed a lot of scholars, philosophers and preachers but none was as great as the Prophet Mohammad (SAW).

Mian Kashif said His Shariah was regarded as the last message of Allah and His guidance was declared perfect for all till the end of this world.

He said Hazrat Mohammad (SAW), the last prophet is an embodiment of mercy for all mankind.

All the previous prophets guided the humans but Mohammad (PBUH) brought a revolution in the lives of the people.

This revolution is example-less in the history of mankind adding that our love for the Prophet (PBUH) involves not only the devotion and passion for him but to follow his deeds also.

There is no option left for us but to follow his cardinal principles of Islamic teachings he added.

Mian Kashif said the Quran and Sunnah are the basis of our religion and life style of the Prophet (PBUH) guided us in our individual and collective life.

He stressed that Muslims must demonstrate good behavior coupled with sound character with others also.

He said Holy Prophet showed the importance of behavior and character in his teachings.

Mian Kashif said panacea of all social evils currently grappling the mankind rests on following His footsteps in true letter and spirit.

He said now Muslim Ummah is being pushed to wall by anti-Islamic forces because of total non compliance of guidelines enshrined in the holy book Quran and complete deviation from teachings of the holy prophet.