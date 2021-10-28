Holy Prophet's Teachings Can Help Set Up Welfare Society: Speakers
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:42 PM
A true welfare society can only be established by following the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in a real sense
This was the crux of the speeches delivered by speakers at the concluding session of the Seeratun-Nabi conference, organised by the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-e-Pakistan, on Thursday.
The speakers included Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust Chairman Justice (retd) Mian Mehboob Ahmad, Jamaat-e-Ahle Sunnat Pakistan Ameer Pir Abdul Khaliq Qadri, Allama Dr Raghib Hussani Naeemi and others.
They said, "Each and every aspect of Seerat-e-Mustafa (acts and sayings of Holy Prophet PBUH) is a beacon for humanity."Speakers emphasised studying the Seeratun-Nabi (acts and sayings of Holy Prophet PBUH) to achieve success in this world and the world hereafter.
Later, 'dua' was also offered for progress and prosperity of the country.