LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A true welfare society can only be established by following the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in a real sense.

This was the crux of the speeches delivered by speakers at the concluding session of the Seeratun-Nabi conference, organised by the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-e-Pakistan, on Thursday.

The speakers included Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust Chairman Justice (retd) Mian Mehboob Ahmad, Jamaat-e-Ahle Sunnat Pakistan Ameer Pir Abdul Khaliq Qadri, Allama Dr Raghib Hussani Naeemi and others.

They said, "Each and every aspect of Seerat-e-Mustafa (acts and sayings of Holy Prophet PBUH) is a beacon for humanity."Speakers emphasised studying the Seeratun-Nabi (acts and sayings of Holy Prophet PBUH) to achieve success in this world and the world hereafter.

Later, 'dua' was also offered for progress and prosperity of the country.