Holy Quran, a guide for all instead of any particular religion: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday said the Holy Quran was not the guide for a particular religion, group or region as it was for all the human beings and all times to come on this planet.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of 38th Hifz and Qirat Quran's annual competition, held at Haji Camp, he shed the light on the significance of Hufaz and Qura's status hereafter. "They would come to know their special place in Jannah", he added.

He said the Holy Quran was a dialogue of Allah Almighty who was the Lord of the entire universe and revealed to the heart of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him who was the blessing for all the worlds.

Abdul Shakoor said the prize amount had been increased to encourage the Hufaz and Qura adding that all the men, women and children who participated in the competition were worthy of pride.

The Hufaz and Qura who had got first prizes would be provided opportunities to participate in the international competitions, he added.

The minister said the ministry would continue to create the interest of Quranic sciences among the young generation as promotion of Quranic teachings in the society was our responsibility.