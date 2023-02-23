UrduPoint.com

Holy Quran, A Guide For All Instead Of Any Particular Religion: Minister For Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Holy Quran, a guide for all instead of any particular religion: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday said the Holy Quran was not the guide for a particular religion, group or region as it was for all the human beings and all times to come on this planet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday said the Holy Quran was not the guide for a particular religion, group or region as it was for all the human beings and all times to come on this planet.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of 38th Hifz and Qirat Quran's annual competition, held at Haji Camp, he shed the light on the significance of Hufaz and Qura's status hereafter. "They would come to know their special place in Jannah", he added.

He said the Holy Quran was a dialogue of Allah Almighty who was the Lord of the entire universe and revealed to the heart of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him who was the blessing for all the worlds.

Abdul Shakoor said the prize amount had been increased to encourage the Hufaz and Qura adding that all the men, women and children who participated in the competition were worthy of pride.

The Hufaz and Qura who had got first prizes would be provided opportunities to participate in the international competitions, he added.

The minister said the ministry would continue to create the interest of Quranic sciences among the young generation as promotion of Quranic teachings in the society was our responsibility.

Related Topics

Young Guide Women Mufti All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development organises innova ..

Ministry of Community Development organises innovation exhibition for People of ..

10 minutes ago
 Ruler of Sharjah gifts latest historical works to ..

Ruler of Sharjah gifts latest historical works to Sultan of Oman

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at $ 8.726 billion

3 minutes ago
 Al Qassimi Hospital coordinates organ donation of ..

Al Qassimi Hospital coordinates organ donation of brain-dead patient

10 minutes ago
 UK Sets Up Secret Task Force to Purchase Ammunitio ..

UK Sets Up Secret Task Force to Purchase Ammunition for Ukraine - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Left Urges EU to Prepare 'Avenues of Dialo ..

Spanish Left Urges EU to Prepare 'Avenues of Dialogue' for Ukraine, Russia - Rep ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.