- Home
- Pakistan
- Holy Quran and the life of last Prophet (PBUH) real guidance for all of us: Saleem Haider
Holy Quran And The Life Of Last Prophet (PBUH) Real Guidance For All Of Us: Saleem Haider
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the Holy Quran and the life of our last beloved Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is beacon of light and real guidance for all of us to overcome problems facing the country.
He said this while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony among the participants of 121st National Management Course held at National school of Public Policy on Thursday.
He said, "No doubt all officers are fully capable and reached here following a proper system."
He said that different training and courses help officers to polish their abilities and executing their responsibilities more efficiently.
He further said that these courses also provide guidance to the officers which help them in playing positive role for development of the country.
Saleem Haider Khan underlined the need of self accountability,adding that it was very unfortunate that country was far behind in terms of progress.
He said that, "If we want development and prosperity in the country then self accountability is must at all levels."
Punjab Governor said that there was a lot of scope for bringing improvement at all levels.
He further said, "Pakistan is full of potential and opportunities and only there is a need to work on our weaknesses."
Sardar Saleem Haider said that country was facing different challenges and conspiracies and it was a high time to correct ourselves to steer the country out of existing challenges.
National dialogue was required to form a road map which could be followed to overcome all sort of problems, he said and added all focus should be on competing with neighbouring countries in terms of development.
He emphasized on giving priority to national interest over self interest.
He congratulated the participants who completed their course.
National School of Public Policy Rector Dr Ijaz Munir and Dean Dr Muhammad Jamil Afaqi were also present.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
"Preparing Leadership for the Future" workshop concludes at UoS:2 minutes ago
-
DC for strict actions against units causing smog2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan outlines apocalyptic impacts of climate change on its population, economy at ICJ2 minutes ago
-
OPF set up 24 educational institutions in country, more than 17000 students studying12 minutes ago
-
Five women killed in traffic accident in Balochistan42 minutes ago
-
Demand for dry fruits soars in capital amid winter season42 minutes ago
-
President Zardari for greater Chinese investment in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
UNHCR team visits Rohingya refugees in IIOJK: Inquires about their conditions2 hours ago
-
DC visits SES to review facilities for students2 hours ago
-
National Seminar on Ageing and Inclusive Development Held in Islamabad12 hours ago
-
PML-N stresses dialogue, urges PTI to end propaganda12 hours ago
-
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2034 hosting rights12 hours ago