Holy Quran and the life of last Prophet (PBUH) real guidance for all of us: Saleem Haider

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the Holy Quran and the life of our last beloved Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is beacon of light and real guidance for all of us to overcome problems facing the country.

He said this while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony among the participants of 121st National Management Course held at National school of Public Policy on Thursday.

He said, "No doubt all officers are fully capable and reached here following a proper system."

He said that different training and courses help officers to polish their abilities and executing their responsibilities more efficiently.

He further said that these courses also provide guidance to the officers which help them in playing positive role for development of the country.

Saleem Haider Khan underlined the need of self accountability,adding that it was very unfortunate that country was far behind in terms of progress.

He said that, "If we want development and prosperity in the country then self accountability is must at all levels."

Punjab Governor said that there was a lot of scope for bringing improvement at all levels.

He further said, "Pakistan is full of potential and opportunities and only there is a need to work on our weaknesses."

Sardar Saleem Haider said that country was facing different challenges and conspiracies and it was a high time to correct ourselves to steer the country out of existing challenges.

National dialogue was required to form a road map which could be followed to overcome all sort of problems, he said and added all focus should be on competing with neighbouring countries in terms of development.

He emphasized on giving priority to national interest over self interest.

He congratulated the participants who completed their course.

National School of Public Policy Rector Dr Ijaz Munir and Dean Dr Muhammad Jamil Afaqi were also present.