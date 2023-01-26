UrduPoint.com

Holy Quran Desecration Unbearable For Muslim Ummah: Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Holy Quran desecration unbearable for Muslim Ummah: Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said the Holy Quran desecration was an unbearable act for Muslim Ummah across the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said the Holy Quran desecration was an unbearable act for Muslim Ummah across the world.

He was addressing the video link conference of the ministers of religious affairs of Muslim countries on the invitation of Head of Turkish Religious Affairs Dr Ali Arbash the other day.

The ministers of religious affairs of Islamic countries including Malaysia, Sudan, Djibouti, Iran, and Palestine participated in the conference.

Condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, Minister Abdul Shakoor said the divine command was our basis and foundation and no Muslim could tolerate its desecration anyway.

He said similar incidents had also happened in Canada, New Zealand and other countries but the recent hateful incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden was not acceptable at all. "islam is a religion of peace and tolerance and we respect everyone," he added.

He said we thanked the head of Turkish religious affairs for realizing the sensitivity of this issue and uniting his counterparts of various Islamic countries and important personalities to discuss the permanent solution of such incidents.

Minister Abdul Shakoor said the government, scholars and people of Pakistan strongly condemned this loathsome incident.

He said it was natural for Muslims to be concerned about this and adopt a firm and aggressive stance on it.

He said it was the responsibility of the United Nations and major countries to play their role as there was a dire need to make permanent and effective legislation on this matter.

After the legislation, these laws should be implemented in letter and spirit globally as it would help to stop the reoccurring of such nuisance issues and maintain peace and tranquillity in the comity of nations, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Palestine Iran Canada Djibouti Sudan Sweden Malaysia Muslim Mufti All Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Linette says 'sacrifices' rewarded despite Austral ..

Linette says 'sacrifices' rewarded despite Australian Open semi loss

3 minutes ago
 South Africa battles drownings with survival pools ..

South Africa battles drownings with survival pools

3 minutes ago
 Sabalenka, Rybakina march into Australian Open fin ..

Sabalenka, Rybakina march into Australian Open final showdown

3 minutes ago
 Federal minister meets caretaker CPunjab Caretaker ..

Federal minister meets caretaker CPunjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi

3 minutes ago
 BISP beneficiaries to get essential food items at ..

BISP beneficiaries to get essential food items at subsidized rates: Faisal Kundi ..

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Will Travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank Fr ..

Blinken Will Travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank From January 29-31 - State Dept.

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.