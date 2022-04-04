Holy Quran is all-time greatest literary masterpiece: AJK PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Monday termed the Holy Quran the all-time greatest literary masterpiece, which was revealed on Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Monday termed the Holy Quran the all-time greatest literary masterpiece, which was revealed on Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

It was the biggest miracle that would continue to be a source of guidance for humanity till the end of the world, he said while addressing the launching ceremony of Ms Maida Affan's book.

Director General Kashmir Liberation Cell Ershad Mahmud, Sardar Amjad Jalil, and others were present in the ceremony.

Referring to the eloquence and sanctity of the holy book, the AJK PM said, even the learned poets of the Prophet's (PBUH) time cried out that the Holy Quran could not be the word of any human being.

Despite the passage of centuries, the holy book remained to be the most read book in the world today.

"Even today, thousands of people convert to islam every year after reading this book of guidance", he added.

Speaking on the occasion, book's author Maida Affan stressed the need for understanding the essence and true spirit of the Quran. Other speakers termed the book a remarkable addition to the literature, which, they hoped, would be well received in the academic circles.