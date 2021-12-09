Holy Quran is complete code of life: Qadri

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday said that the Holy Quran is a complete code of life which gives us awareness and guidance of life

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday said that the Holy Quran is a complete code of life which gives us awareness and guidance of life.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of 'Mehfil-e-Husn-o-Qirat of International Qirat Competition' organized here.

He said madrassas were playing key role in promoting teaching of Quran and literacy in society.

The government has unanimously included the Holy Quran in the curriculum, the biography of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) is included in our curriculum, which introduces us to the love of humanity and perfect faith, he said.

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that "islam is a religion of mercy, compassion and social reform is the responsibility of all of us", he added.

At the end of the ceremony, Federal Minister Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri distributed shields and certificates to the Hufaaz-e- Karam on taking part in reciting of Qirats.

Provincial Minister for food, Zamrak Khan Achakzai and scholars of other parties also attended the ceremony.

Provincial Minister for Food, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai presented shield to Pir Noor-ul Haq Qadri at the conclusion of ceremony.