Holy Quran publication: Lahore High Court seeks implementation reports from Centre, Punjab on its orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought implementation reports from Federal and provincial governments on its orders for printing of the Holy Quran.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Hassan Muawiyah against alleged distortions in translation of the Holy Quran and its printing without permission from the Quran Board.

At the start of proceedings, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Tauqeer Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti and other relevant officials appeared before the court.

To a court query, the principal secretary to chief minister submitted that he came to know about the issue after the court notices. He submitted that the chief minister Punjab chaired two meetings on the issue.

However, the court observed that it just wanted implementation on previous orders about publication of the Holy Quran as it was a very serious and sensitive issue.

At this, Muhammad Khan Bhatti assured the court that the orders would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The court addressed Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Tauqeer Shah and observed that he was summoned in personal capacity due to the importance of the issue.

Dr Tauqeer Shah submitted that the prime minister was briefed about the court orders and he decided to put the matter before the federal cabinet besides ordering formation of a committee.

He submitted that the prime minister asserted that the court orders would be implemented in letter and spirit. He submitted that after approval of the cabinet, a complete road map in the form of a report would be submitted in the court by the next hearing.

The court appreciated the decision of placing the matter before the cabinet, adding that it was a joint responsibility and both governments should work together for the purpose.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings and sought implementation reports from the governments.

The petitioner had submitted that in a 2019 judgement, the LHC had ordered authorities to ensure the copies of the Holy Quran were duly approved by the Quran board before publication and uploading on the internet. He submitted that the court had further directed the Quran Board and others to have a vigilant eye on publication of any religious material, in particular the Holy Quran.

He submitted that the translation of the Holy Quran was being published without permission after distorting. He submitted that the relevant authorities were not taking action in this regard. He pleaded with the court to direct implementation court orders in letter and spirit.