Holy Quran Recitation And Naat Contest Held At UoS

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Department of Islamic Studies at the University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a holy Quran recitation and Naat contest to inspire students to connect with Islamic teachings, embody the values of Quran, and follow exemplary life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas attended the event as the chief guest. Dr. Farhat Naseem Alvi, Chairman of the Department of Islamic Studies, faculty and a large number of students were present.

Prof. Qaisar Abbas highlighted the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as a perfect model for humanity, highlighting his teachings on simplicity, love, and peace.

He also shed light on importance of women's active participation in society and promoting harmony and mutual respect.

Dr. Farhat Alvi highlighted the importance of such events in spiritual growth and understanding of Islamic values. She encouraged students to live their lives according to the principles of Quran and Sunnah, promoting unity, compassion, and a sense of responsibility towards society.

A large number of students from the Department of Islamic Studies participated in Naat and holy Quran recitation contest.

