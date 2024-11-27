Holy Quran Recitation And Naat Contest Held At UoS
Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Department of Islamic Studies at the University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a holy Quran recitation and Naat contest to inspire students to connect with Islamic teachings, embody the values of Quran, and follow exemplary life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas attended the event as the chief guest. Dr. Farhat Naseem Alvi, Chairman of the Department of Islamic Studies, faculty and a large number of students were present.
Prof. Qaisar Abbas highlighted the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as a perfect model for humanity, highlighting his teachings on simplicity, love, and peace.
He also shed light on importance of women's active participation in society and promoting harmony and mutual respect.
Dr. Farhat Alvi highlighted the importance of such events in spiritual growth and understanding of Islamic values. She encouraged students to live their lives according to the principles of Quran and Sunnah, promoting unity, compassion, and a sense of responsibility towards society.
A large number of students from the Department of Islamic Studies participated in Naat and holy Quran recitation contest.
Recent Stories
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man kills wife3 minutes ago
-
DC reviews key performance indicators13 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on martyred Benazir Bhutto anniversary arrangements13 minutes ago
-
AC stresses for consultation, cooperation of traders for welfare projects13 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop13 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviewed wheat cultivation in district14 minutes ago
-
Over 24,000 Hajj applications submitted, 238 through sponsorship scheme23 minutes ago
-
Grand meeting discusses arrangements for five-day anti-polio drive23 minutes ago
-
5th international conference on material sciences commences at UoE23 minutes ago
-
How twin cities’ shopkeepers speak in codes to outsmart buyers33 minutes ago
-
DOSTI festival hosts event for developing female environmentalists33 minutes ago
-
Daniyal Chaudhry refutes PTI’s allegations, stresses no weapons used during D-Chowk operation33 minutes ago