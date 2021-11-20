UrduPoint.com

Holy Quran Teaching At School Level, Uniform Curriculum Achievements Of Govt: Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Saturday said the children were future of any nation and their better education and training was the first duty of all of us

"Our children were capable and talented and not less than the children of any other country in the world," he said while addressing Children's Education Rights Conference 2021 held at Government Pilot Secondary school in connection with world children's day.

He said the Corona pandemic had harmed the whole world and added that it also created social and economic issues in the country and also affected education sector a lot.

MPA Nadeem Qureshi said that teaching of Holy Quran made compulsory in educational institutions and uniform curriculum across the country were the achievements of PTI-led government.

He said that gaining knowledge was major priority of the world and it should also be the priority of our kids as no nation could become a developed one unless it equip its new generation with higher education.

He urged upon the children to respect their elders and get education with heart.

Chairman Punjab Oversees Commission, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi and District officer Special Education department Mian Muhammad Majid said that November 20 was celebrated all over the world including Pakistan as International Children's Day which aimed to create awareness among the people regarding protection of children's rights.

At the end of the Children's Education Rights Conference, books and certificates were distributed.

