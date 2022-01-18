Holy Quran to be taught as compulsory subject in schools: Shahram Tarakai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Shahram Khan Taraki on Tuesday said that Holy Quran will be taught to students of class 6 to 12 as a compulsory subject from the next academic year.

In a statement, the education minister said that Holy Quran Nazra is being taught from class 1 to 5 in government schools of the province.

Shahram Tarakai said that in this connection a detailed meeting had been with Ilam Foundation.

The minster said in the current three-year period, 49,000 teachers of different cadres have been recruited, and further 23,415 teachers recruitment is underway through ETA.

A total 72415 teachers have become the part of education in the last 3 years.

He said 16,724 teachers have been promoted in these three years and particular attention was paid to the long-standing issues of teachers' promotion policy.

He said seniority issues of employees of teaching and administrative cadres have also been resolved.

The minster said best performing employees will soon be given privileges and certificates of appreciation.