Holy sites ready to receive Hajj pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 10:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Authorities in Makkah and Madinah have erected new, high-quality tents as part of their preparations to welcome pilgrims to the holy sites for the upcoming Hajj season.

Fitted with a special cooling system, the facilities will provide visitors with a pleasant and safe environment in which to perform their rituals, as well as offering all the support services they need.

Makkah Municipality said it had created 28 service centers, which will be fully staffed and equipped, while the Municipality of Madinah said it too had completed its preparations and was ready to implement its operational plan for the Hajj season, Arab news reported.

Authorities in Madinah said they had recruited more than 9,900 people and would use over 800 pieces of equipment to help deliver their plan, which is focused mainly on the central area, residential neighborhoods, mosques, historical sites, markets and event zones.

They said they had also inspected fuel and service stations, barbershops and women's hair salons, markets and street vendors to ensure high levels of hygiene.

Plans had also been put in place to tackle any emergencies that might arise during the pilgrimage season, the authorities said.

