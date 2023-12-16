Open Menu

Homage Paid To Dr. N.A Baloch On 106th Birthday Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

The birthday of eminent intellectual, scholar, Researcher, Historian, folk literature and linguistic expert Dr. Nabi Bux Khan Baloch was celebrated here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The birthday of eminent intellectual, scholar, Researcher, Historian, folk literature and linguistic expert Dr. Nabi Bux Khan Baloch was celebrated here on Saturday.

The session started with the Waai of Shah Abdul Latif which was narrated by Rahat Burdi and later the launching of the book “ leaders of Sindhi Poetry” and the 2024 Calendar was also held.

Director Dr. Baloch Chair Dr. Fayaz Latif addressing the event said that the work of Dr. Baloch was multi-dimensional and vast and Nabi Bux Baloch was among those 6 personalities who have made remarkable literary contribution in the construction of the new Sindh.

Grandson of Dr. N.A Baloch Dr, Muhammad Imran sharing memories of childhood said that Grand father used to think about minor things and I learned a lot from him.

Dr. Altaf jokhio said that talking about Nabi Bux Baloch was not easy for which big references were needed to eulogize his literary contribution as he in his capacity has worked like an institution. Eminent writer Murtzaz Siyal said that ages were needed to read and understand the literary work of Dr. Nabi Bux Baloch. Chief guest Dr. Abdul Majeed Chandio said that Dr Baloch worked with constancy and persistence.

Related Topics

Sindh Event From

Recent Stories

Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

23 seconds ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

25 seconds ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

26 seconds ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

30 seconds ago
 No let-up in Kashmir struggle: Sardar Attique

No let-up in Kashmir struggle: Sardar Attique

16 minutes ago
 Police recover 3 abducted children, arrest 4 kidna ..

Police recover 3 abducted children, arrest 4 kidnappers

16 minutes ago
Sacrifices of Peshawar APS martyred students, teac ..

Sacrifices of Peshawar APS martyred students, teachers to be remembered in Pakis ..

32 minutes ago
 Zardari expresses sorrow over death of Emir of Kuw ..

Zardari expresses sorrow over death of Emir of Kuwait

41 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi condoles demise of Amir of ..

President Dr Arif Alvi condoles demise of Amir of Kuwait

41 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of cop martyred in Tank police lin ..

Funeral prayers of cop martyred in Tank police lines attack offered

2 hours ago
 Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most plain ar ..

Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most plain areas of country

2 hours ago
 Man killed over old enmity

Man killed over old enmity

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan