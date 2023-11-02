AKORA KHATTAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Thursday paid homage to the remarkable services of late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, acknowledging his contributions in national, political, religious, academic, and literary realms.

He was addressing at a prestigious and grand conference to mark the fifth 'death anniversary of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq at Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania.

Haqqani expressed his unwavering commitment to upholding the religious and political vision of late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq.

He emphasized the promotion of islam, the implementation of Shariat, and the defense of Pakistan while extending support to oppressed communities worldwide. He stressed that the struggle against exploitative imperialist forces would persist.

Regarding the sacrifices for the peace and integrity of Pakistan, Haqqani stated, "We will not let the blood of the scholars go in vain. That is why the imperialist forces could not tolerate him, and late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq had his chest pierced but did not bow down to imperialism."

He condemned the distressing atrocities inflicted upon Palestinian Muslims, calling them intolerable. Haqqani urged the Muslim Ummah to stand in solidarity and assist the oppressed Palestinians.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq also paid tribute to late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq lauding his lifelong dedication to advocating for oppressed Muslims.

He highlighted Maulana Sami-ul-Haq's role as a proponent of inter-Muslim unity and his contributions to major political alliances.

Vice-President of Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania and Al-Madaris, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Haqqani, described late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq as a compassionate figure who always showed kindness to people.

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz commended late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed as a great religious scholar with wisdom and vision in politics.

Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan Chairman Abdullah Hameed Gul recognized the unforgettable services of Difa-e-Pakistan Council under the leadership of late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq emphasizing his ability to unite diverse groups.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senior Deputy Ameer Liaqat Baloch stressed that late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq's name would forever be remembered with reverence.

The conference saw the participation of numerous religious leaders and scholars, including the Vice President of Central Jamiat Ahl Hadith Maulana Ali Muhammad Abu Turab and his delegation, Jamiat's Central General Secretary Maulana Syed Yousuf Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatib, Punjab Ameer Maulana Abdul Qadoos Naqshbandi, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Haqqani, Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq Sami, Maulana Irfan-ul-Haq, and many more.