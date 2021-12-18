Homage paid to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan

Glowing tribute was paid to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan for his illustrious and invaluable services in journalism, politics, literature and for the independence of Pakistan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Glowing tribute was paid to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan for his illustrious and invaluable services in journalism, politics, literature and for the independence of Pakistan.

In this regard, a seminar titled 'Maulana Zafar Ali Khan: A Multidimensional Personality' was held at the University of Sargodha on Saturday jointly organized by the Department of Communication and Media Studies and the Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust.

The seminar was graced by Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities Prof Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal, prominent academician Prof Dr Shafiq Jhalandhari, senior journalist Sajjad Mir, Secretary Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust Syed Taseer Mustafa and Incharge Department of Communication and Media Studies Noman Yaser, senior faculty members and students in large number attended the seminar.

On the occasion, speakers urged the media practitioners of future to read and adopt the journalistic values of truthfulness and bravery introduced by Maulana Zafar Ali Khan.

Taseer Mustafa in his address, said that Zafar Ali Khan was the foremost leader of Pakistan Movement, outstanding journalist, reputed orator and poet of a great caliber. Maulana Zafar was the fan of Pakistan's national poet Allama Iqbal. "When Zafar Ali Khan was the editor of Zamindar newspaper, it was regarded as the premier urdu newspaper for Muslims, having a publication of around 25 thousand. The publication was harsh on Punjabi 'zamindars' (feudals), who were largely uneducated and had little time for culture," Mustafa expressed.

Veteran journalist Sajjad Mir mentioned that his courage and perseverance was remarkable because when he started his career as a journalist, the circumstances were not favorable.

"I wish we had more heroes like Khan today, who could stand up against the forces of tyranny and injustice with bravery". He said that Maulana Zafar Ali Khan remained at the forefront in the struggle for creation of Pakistan and fought against the British rule in the subcontinent.

Prof. Dr. Shafiq Jhalandhari shed light on Zafar Ali Khan's multidimensional personality and said that during that time, Lahore was the hub of Urdu publishers with Hindus owning all three well-known newspapers: Partab, Mehrab, and Vi Bharat. Khan, on the other hand, and his publication did a lot for igniting the spirit of freedom among Muslims and propagating Pakistan's cause.

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Abbas Gondal highlighted that Maulana's love of poetry began when he was a child, and his poems were filled with religious and political sentiments. His poetry in 'Baharistan,' 'Nigaristan,' and 'Chamanistan.' 'Marka-e-Mazhab-o-Science,' 'Ghalba-e-Rum,' 'Sayr-e-Zulmet,'and an opera, 'Jang-e-Roos-o-Japan,' were among his literary masterpieces.

At the end of seminar, Dr Ghulam Abbas presented souvenirs to the distinguished guests.