UrduPoint.com

Homage Paid To Maulana Zafar Ali Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 03:27 PM

Homage paid to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan

Glowing tribute was paid to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan for his illustrious and invaluable services in journalism, politics, literature and for the independence of Pakistan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Glowing tribute was paid to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan for his illustrious and invaluable services in journalism, politics, literature and for the independence of Pakistan.

In this regard, a seminar titled 'Maulana Zafar Ali Khan: A Multidimensional Personality' was held at the University of Sargodha on Saturday jointly organized by the Department of Communication and Media Studies and the Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust.

The seminar was graced by Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities Prof Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal, prominent academician Prof Dr Shafiq Jhalandhari, senior journalist Sajjad Mir, Secretary Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust Syed Taseer Mustafa and Incharge Department of Communication and Media Studies Noman Yaser, senior faculty members and students in large number attended the seminar.

On the occasion, speakers urged the media practitioners of future to read and adopt the journalistic values of truthfulness and bravery introduced by Maulana Zafar Ali Khan.

Taseer Mustafa in his address, said that Zafar Ali Khan was the foremost leader of Pakistan Movement, outstanding journalist, reputed orator and poet of a great caliber. Maulana Zafar was the fan of Pakistan's national poet Allama Iqbal. "When Zafar Ali Khan was the editor of Zamindar newspaper, it was regarded as the premier urdu newspaper for Muslims, having a publication of around 25 thousand. The publication was harsh on Punjabi 'zamindars' (feudals), who were largely uneducated and had little time for culture," Mustafa expressed.

Veteran journalist Sajjad Mir mentioned that his courage and perseverance was remarkable because when he started his career as a journalist, the circumstances were not favorable.

"I wish we had more heroes like Khan today, who could stand up against the forces of tyranny and injustice with bravery". He said that Maulana Zafar Ali Khan remained at the forefront in the struggle for creation of Pakistan and fought against the British rule in the subcontinent.

Prof. Dr. Shafiq Jhalandhari shed light on Zafar Ali Khan's multidimensional personality and said that during that time, Lahore was the hub of Urdu publishers with Hindus owning all three well-known newspapers: Partab, Mehrab, and Vi Bharat. Khan, on the other hand, and his publication did a lot for igniting the spirit of freedom among Muslims and propagating Pakistan's cause.

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Abbas Gondal highlighted that Maulana's love of poetry began when he was a child, and his poems were filled with religious and political sentiments. His poetry in 'Baharistan,' 'Nigaristan,' and 'Chamanistan.' 'Marka-e-Mazhab-o-Science,' 'Ghalba-e-Rum,' 'Sayr-e-Zulmet,'and an opera, 'Jang-e-Roos-o-Japan,' were among his literary masterpieces.

At the end of seminar, Dr Ghulam Abbas presented souvenirs to the distinguished guests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Independence Hub University Of Sargodha Muslim Media All Love

Recent Stories

German envoy calls on Army Chief, lauds Pakistan's ..

German envoy calls on Army Chief, lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation

1 minute ago
 Election on Tehsil Mayor seat in DIK postponed: DE ..

Election on Tehsil Mayor seat in DIK postponed: DEO

1 minute ago
 Russia Hopes Next Round of Iran Talks to Lead to A ..

Russia Hopes Next Round of Iran Talks to Lead to Agreement - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Turkey neutralizes PKK terrorists wanted by Interp ..

Turkey neutralizes PKK terrorists wanted by Interpol

1 minute ago
 Nouman Khan wins All Pakistan U13 Boys Squash Cham ..

Nouman Khan wins All Pakistan U13 Boys Squash Championship

4 minutes ago
 Egypt reports first cases of omicron variant

Egypt reports first cases of omicron variant

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.