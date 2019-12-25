Homage paid to Quaid-i-Azam: Mian Aslam Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah throughout his life struggled for the creation of Pakistan and it was necessary to make our new generation aware of each aspect of Quaid's life.

He said this while addressing a special ceremony organized by Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) in connection with the 143rd birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Aiwan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, Johar Towm.The ceremony started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAWW). National Anthem was also played.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the purpose behind the creation of Pakistan was to establish an exemplary society where Muslims could live freely in accordance with their religion and where every individual could avail equal opportunities to excel.

PTI Senator Walid Iqbal said that the participation of women in today's ceremony was very positive sign.

He said Quaid-i-Azam always wanted to see women working side by side with men.

PTI Punjab President Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,the dream of an independent country for Muslims of the sub-continent turned into reality.

Anti-Muslim policies of Narendra Modi's government in India had proved the importance of two-nation theory, he added.

Speakers including NPT Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad and others paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation.

They said Quaid-i-Azam was a great visionary who led the Muslims of the sub-continent to the freedom.

Country could not get rid of challenges without acting upon the teachings and ideas of Quaid-i-Azam, they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a cake was also cut to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam while NPT Vice Chairman presented a book titled "Afkaar-e-Quaid-i-Azam" to Mian Aslam Iqbal.