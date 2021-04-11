UrduPoint.com
Homage Paid To The Martyrs Of Lal Chowk Massacre

Sun 11th April 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Kashmiri leaders and human rights organizations Sunday paid homage to the martyrs of Lal Chowk massacre, the day when Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) launched an arson attack on the main commercial centre of Srinagar that claimed lives of 125 unarmed civilians on April, 10, 1993.

Remembering the day, they urged the international human rights organizations to prosecute India for continued state terrorism and serious crimes against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Recalling the carnage, the wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick in a video message said that Lal Chowk marked the revolution and freedom struggle of Kashmir, adding that the symbolic word 'Laal' means for being red the blood of Kashmiris that spilled on the roads.

On this day, she said a pre-planned incident was took place by the BSF forces who burnt down the entire chowk at Srinagar.

More than 60 houses, five commercial buildings, 250 shops, two each official buildings, shrines, schools and 47 people were burnt alive, she added.

"To set ablaze Lal Chowk Srinagar in 1993 was a deliberate attempt by the Indian occupational forces to consolidate the state terrorism, " a citizen shared a post on his twitter account regarding the Day.

We should not forget the people who laid down their lives in the hands of occupational forces, he said and vowed to raise voice for Kashmir freedom struggle.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad said that unarmed people of Kashmir were facing worst kind of state terrorism for the last 73 years.

The tragedy still haunts us deep in the spine. 125 people lost their lives in a shocking incident by indian forces.

Ghazali added that according to media reports at that time, Indian forces fired 10,000 shots at civilians. The bloodbath by Indian forces continued for three consecutive days from April 9 to April 11.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said the Indian government had carried out an organized terrorism in the occupied valley.

He appealed the international human rights organizations Amnesty International, Asia Watch and others to take legal actions against the Indian terrorist forces and officers involved in the worst kind of human rights violations in IIOJK.

