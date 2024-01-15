Homage Paid To Urdu Poet Mohsin Naqvi On His Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Tributes were paid to the renowned urdu Poet Mohsin Naqvi on his 27th death anniversary observed across the country on Monday.
Various literary events, poetry recitals, and discussions were organized to commemorate the life and works of this literary maestro.
Born as Ghulam Abbas Naqvi, Mohsin Naqvi graduated from Govt College, Bosan Road, Multan, and later completed his Masters from the University of Punjab, Lahore. He gained widespread fame under his pen name, Mohsin Naqvi, and became known as the poet of Ahl al-Bayt.
His body of work includes several acclaimed books on Urdu poetry, such as 'Azab-e-deed,' 'Khaima-e-Jaan,' 'Barg-e-Sehra,' 'Talu-e-ashk,' and 'Rida-e-Khwab.' His poetry resonates with audiences worldwide, reflecting the depth of his emotions and the richness of his literary expression.
Mohsin Naqvi's journey from being the son of a food vendor, Syed Chirag Hussain Shah, to a celebrated poet is a testament to his resilience and passion for literature. Originally named Ghulam Abbas, he later adopted the name Ghulam Abbas Mohsin Naqvi, signifying his unique identity.
Tragically, on January 15, 1996, Mohsin Naqvi was assassinated in Lahore. His body was transported to his hometown, Dera Ghazi Khan, where he was laid to rest amidst an outpouring of grief from thousands of mourning admirers.
Despite the passage of time, Mohsin Naqvi's poetry continues to inspire and captivate hearts, ensuring that his legacy lives on in the hearts of poetry enthusiasts worldwide.
