Homage Pays To Police Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 05:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) ::DSP Kohat Abid Khan and SHO City Amjid Hussain visited the grave of martyrs Policeman Shah Muhammad along with a smart police contingent, presented a guard of honor, and offered Fateh.

The Police Officials also visited the house of martyrs Policeman Shah Muhammad and met with his family and children. They also exchanged Eid greetings and distributed gifts among the children of the Shaheed Shah Muhammad.

Moreover, Vice Chancellor Kohat University of Science and Technology Dr. Syed Tasleem Hussain Shah, and registrar Dr. Wasi Ullah have visited police martyrs camp in Kohat and offered Fatiha for the martyred. VC KUST at this occasion had termed police martyrs as national heroes. Association members and office bearers of Alumni of KUST and two members of lawyers' community have also accompanied VC KUST during his visit to martyrs' camp in connection with the week-long observance of the Police Martyrs Day.

