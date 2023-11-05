Open Menu

Home Affairs Dept. Prepared Plan For Holding MD CAT Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Home Affairs Sunday prepared a plan for the MD CAT test to be held on November 26 all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Department of Interior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has fixed the rules and regulations for smooth conduct of the Test. Examination centers for the MD CAT test will be established in Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Mardan, Lower Dir, Swat and Abbottabad, they announced.

The test will be held in 11 examination centers in all districts including Peshawar and printing and other important steps for the MD CAT test will be supervised by Peshawar Police while Khyber Medical University would release the details of the duty staff for the exams, their plan revealed.

Delivery of all examination materials from Khyber Medical University to examination centers will be under the supervision of the Police and the police will get the support of FIA for all security measures including the walk-through gate for the exam, an official of the Home Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

Ladies police will also be deployed on the exam situation while the Traffic Department will manage the traffic system outside and around the examination hall, the official said.

He said, the services of mobile towers near all the centers will be suspended during the test hours.

The secretaries and other administrative officers of all the departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be taken into confidence and kept away from all exam matters. Police will only perform security duties, announced by the Home Affairs and Interior Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials.

He disclosed that CCTV cameras would be installed in all the allotted examination centers of the province and there will be a complete ban on the use of mobile phones on duty staff, students and girls.

He said the Health department staff will be deployed to deal with any emergency situation and the Deputy Commissioners of all seven districts will also perform their duties as Regional Coordinator Officers.

All the relevant institutions have been made bound to have the best coordination among themselves, announced the Department of Interior, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

