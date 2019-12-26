UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

Home-based Federation to mark 10 years of struggle on Dec 30

The Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) would organize a gathering of women home-based workers to commemorate the first 10 years of the struggle of the women home-based workers in Pakistan on December 30 at 3pm in the Arts Council of Pakistan here

This was announced in a press conference by Zehra Khan of Home Based Women Workers Federation Karachi, Saira Feroze of United Home Based Garments Workers Union Karachi, Shakeela Khan of Home Based Women Bangle Workers Union Hyderabad and others at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday.

They said that women home-based workers from different districts of Pakistan would participate in the program and present cultural programs to highlight their issues.

A documentary in this regard would also be shown, besides a Comrade Shanta Award would also be given to home-based women workers for their struggle.

Leaders and workers of different workers federations and human rights organizations would also attend the event to show solidarity.

They said that factory work is being diverted to home-work sector to earn more profit margins and every year the number of home-based workers increases by at least five per cent in Pakistan whereas the home-based work thrives but the home-based workers are still amongst the poorest of the poor.

They said that as per an estimate there are more than 12 million home-based workers in Pakistan and their number is rising with a rate of five per cent a year.

They pointed out that women workers get 34 per cent less wages as compared to the wages of male workers for the same work.

