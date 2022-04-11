UrduPoint.com

Home Based Workers Bill Tabled In Balochistan Assembly

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 11, 2022 | 05:28 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi has said that the Home Based Workers Bill has been tabled in the Balochistan Legislative Assembly to protect the rights of women working at home in Balochistan.

Talking to a delegation of nongovernmental organization working on women rights that called on her at Civil Secretariat on Monday, she said that legislation has been expedited by consensus on all pending draft laws on protection of women and human rights.

"The Home Based worker Bill will improve the economic status of the women domestic workers in Balochistan and reduce poverty through the determination of the compensation given to the women at homes.

Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr.

Rubaba Khan Buledi further said that legislation is being enacted to provide equal opportunities to women in Balochistan in political, socio-economic and economic decision making process.

"We are striving hard to enable women of Balochistan to hone their skills in various fields," she said and added that in this regard, talks were also held with the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo who assured to take serious steps to make the initiatives for the development of women effective and fruitful.

Dr Rubaba Khan Baledi highlighting the role of women parliamentarians said that women members of the Assembly in Balochistan have proved their mettle by playing an active role in various departments as Parliamentary Secretaries.

