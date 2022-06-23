UrduPoint.com

Home Built, Influence-free Economic Model Only Solution To Combat Economic Challenges: Sherry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Home built, influence-free economic model only solution to combat economic challenges: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Thursday called for introducing home built economic model, which should be free from influence of international financial institutions to achieve sustainable and exclusive growth for social prosperity of the country.

Participating in the Federal budget 2022-23 debate in Senate, she said that due to mismanagement and bad governance of former government, the country reached to the verge of default and the incumbent government decided to protect and safeguard the state as well as its interests.

She said that it was difficult for every political government to take tough and unpopular decisions and damage its image besides losing its political capital.

Unlike the previous government, which used to say that the increasing prices of daily commodities was not a matter of its concern, she said that the incumbent collation government was very much aware about the hardships being faced by the common man in the country due to rising inflation, increasing POL prices and hours long power outage.

Despite these challenging conditions, the incumbent government decided to sacrifice its political interest on the supreme national interest and decided to correct the economic direction of the country.

She admitted that it was eventually a budget of International Monetary Fund as last regime (PTI) had agreed tough conditions with the lender and its was international obligation to honor the national commitments.

She told the Upper House of the Parliament that last government had not only taken highest loans in Pakistan's history but also dishonored the international agreements and commitments.

She said that last government despite agreement with IMF started Rs500 billion unfunded subsidy program, besides freezing the POL prices when it was increasing in all international markets.

Due to such acts, she said the country entered into diplomatic and economic isolation as all international partners and friendly countries were angry with Pakistan.

The Senator was optimistic that hard decisions in larger national interest would soon start bearing results and nation would see signs of recovery.

She said the incumbent collation government would ensure uplift of under privileged segments of the society and utilize all available resources for them.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami urged the House to restore six national assembly seats of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas that was abolished due to its merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Sherry Rehman Parliament Budget Man Market All From Government Agreement Pakistan Oilfields Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Mift ..

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Miftah Ismail

14 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

36 minutes ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

1 hour ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

2 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.