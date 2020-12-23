Home-delivery bakery business booming amid COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Home-delivery bakery business has been witnessing a huge profit during the Covid-19 pandemic like all other businesses which have been disrupted by coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Home-delivery bakery business has been witnessing a huge profit during the Covid-19 pandemic like all other businesses which have been disrupted by coronavirus.

Baking enthusiasts specially women have turned entrepreneurs and are using social networking sites like Facebook, Instagram and whatsapp to market their cakes with posting variety of designs.

According to online bakers that they have been whisking up a storm this season and have created a delicious range of festive cupcakes and cakes adding, shopkeepers related to bakery business are also happy over increase in sale after a long dead season.

An online female seller Sabahat Shoiab talking to a private news channel said, our business allows us to share celebratory cakes that are made-to-order and can be delivered quickly to customer's door steps amid Coronavirus.

She added that sending a sweet and delicious cake is the best way to let your loved one know how much they mean to you.

Another famous shop seller while offering home delivery facility commented that during this festive season, christmas and Quaid day cakes can be made in many different shapes, with frosting, glazing, dusting of confectioner's sugar.

Another online baker said that posting pictures on social networking sites helps me get orders and sell my cakes and the response from my customers.

A home baker who specialists in customized indulgent cakes, talks about how the demand for cakes has risen, during the lockdown said after the sudden rise of cooking at home resulting from the initial lockdown measures, consumers are returning to old habits.