Home delivery service initiated to provide essential commodities at doorsteps

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The district government has initiated here on Monday home delivery service of essential commodity items to facilitate masses during the lockdown.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, market committees of all the tehsils have compiled lists of shops that are providing home delivery service.

He told that the purpose of the service is to encourage people to stay at homes and maintain social distance. 15 shops are listed from Bahawalpur city, 24 from Bahawalpur Saddar, 20 from Ahamdpur East, 30 from Hasilpur, 12 from Yazman, and 50 from Khairpur Tamewali.

People can register complaints regarding service with Assistant Commissioners and market committees of their respective tehsils.