Home Delivery Service Of NOC To Be Started Soon At BFC: ACC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 11:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC) Syed Nazarat Ali on Thursday said that services of home delivery of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) would be started at the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) soon.
Presiding over a meeting to review of the performance of the Business Facilitation Center, he directed the departments concerned to play their proactive role in the success of the BFC created by the Punjab government to facilitate the business community.
Nazarat directed that the requests of the business community should be processed within the stipulated period to improve the business environment and guide the applicant visiting the centre about the required documents so that their application could be processed without any observation.
He directed the heads of the concerned departments to ensure their visit to the centres and evaluate the performance of their staff.
While giving a briefing regarding the performance of the centre, the Manager of BFC said that seventeen departments including Local Government, Environment, Energy, Livestock, RDA, Punjab food Authority, Punjab Police, Traffic, Civil Defence, Tourism, Excise, FBR, Customs, Sui Gas, IESCO, PSIC, DC Office and others were offering their service at Rawalpindi BFC.
He informed that the centre had received 2,617 applications since January 2024 out of which 2,313 have been resolved while the rest were under process.
