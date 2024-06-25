Open Menu

Home Department For Implementing Punjab Prison Reforms Agenda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Home Department for implementing Punjab prison reforms agenda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) According to the vision of the chief minister Punjab, the Home Department is implementing the Punjab Prison Reforms Agenda.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Home Department, a major issue of the prisoners going to appear in the courts from the jails has been resolved. Now lunch boxes and cold water bottles are being provided to all prisoners from across Punjab before leaving for court. The captives can eat lunch comfortably during their stay in Bakshi Khana.

According to the spokesman, food and cold drinking water are being given to approximately 7,000 prisoners in all 43 jails of Punjab every day while going to court. He said that the prisoner welfare programme had received great acceptance and appreciation from the prisoners and their families as well as human rights organizations and welfare institutions.

The spokesman said that the installation of small flour mills for supply of quality flour in jails across Punjab had also been approved. Tractors and other agricultural implements have been provided in the jails which are helping in turning Jail lands cultivable. As a result, fresh vegetables and wheat are being grown in the jail for fulfilling the food requirements of the prisoners. The spokesman said that the Home Department was paying special attention to the welfare of Punjab jail employees and prisoners.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Prisoner Punjab Water Jail All From Wheat Court Flour

Recent Stories

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

28 minutes ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

28 minutes ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

28 minutes ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

30 minutes ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

36 minutes ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

36 minutes ago
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

36 minutes ago
 All parties will have to come on one page for peac ..

All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove

50 minutes ago
 Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapon ..

Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims

50 minutes ago
 Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock ..

Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors

50 minutes ago
 ‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boos ..

‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..

54 minutes ago
 Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police ..

Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan