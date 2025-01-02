Home Department Launches Crackdown On Fake Weapon Dealers
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Punjab Home Department, during a crackdown, identified 19 fake weapon dealers and repairers across the province and imposed ban on them.
Acting under the Punjab Arms Ordinance of 1965, the department initiated legal action against the identified individuals. Cases have been filed against them, and steps have been taken to enforce the law.
In line with the instructions of Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the department released the Names and addresses of the illegal weapon dealers and repairers. The listed counterfeit weapon dealers include:
National Rifles Company Johar Town Lahore, MS Moakil Arms Company Begum Kot Shahdara, English Arms Company Neela Gumbad Lahore, Outdoor sports Arms and Ammunition Dealer, Mazang Chungi Lahore, Muhammad Akhtar Property Pak Arms Store Shahdara, Akhtar Brothers Arms and Ammunition Manawan Lahore, Ameen Brothers Arms and Ammunition Ravi Road Lahore, Ali Brothers and Company McLeod Road Lahore, MS Shahbaz Mohiuddin Arms and Ammunition Neela Gumbad, Lahore, Omega Enterprises & Company Boulevard Gulberg Lahore, Muhammad Zia Al-Mustafa Arms & Ammunition Gujrat and Ilyas & Company Bhimber Road Gujrat.
Additionally, fake arms repair workshops have been identified, including: AA Arms Repairing Workshop, Main Boulevard Gulberg Lahore, English Arms Company, Neela Gumbad, Lahore, Ameen Ali Zafar, Lower Mall, Lahore, Qasim Arms & Ammunition Dealers Repairing Workshop, GT Road, Shahdara, Lahore, Outdoor Sports Arms & Ammunition Dealer, Mazang Chungi, Lahore, Alee Brothers & Company Arms Repairing Workshop, McLeod Road, Lahore, Muhammad Sufyan Repairing Workshop, Sheikhupura Road, Sheikhupura.
In an appeal to the public, the Home Department urged citizens to report any involvement in the illegal arms trade. Information can be shared confidentially through the department's toll-free helpline at 080011111.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO reviews security arrangements at Shorkot police station5 minutes ago
-
Home Department launches crackdown on fake weapon dealers5 minutes ago
-
Pb govt utilizing all available resources for public welfare: minister5 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Ali Khan made new FO spox as Mumtaz Zahra posted in Paris15 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes over 8,000-litre fake beverages, dairy products15 minutes ago
-
Preparations reviewed for Matiari agro-livestock & handicrafts expo 202515 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari chairs meeting of DDMA to review emergency preparedness25 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Multan region helped out 112,697 individuals last year25 minutes ago
-
Alhamra ED discusses literacy, cultural issues with Suhail Warraich35 minutes ago
-
Road accidents claimed 190 lives in 17,520 accidents during the year 202435 minutes ago
-
'Paramour' kidnaps, kills girl45 minutes ago
-
BISE Shaheed Benazirabad announces date for submission of examination forms55 minutes ago