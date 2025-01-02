Home Department launches crackdown on fake weapon dealers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Punjab Home Department, during a crackdown, identified 19 fake weapon dealers and repairers across the province and imposed ban on them.

Acting under the Punjab Arms Ordinance of 1965, the department initiated legal action against the identified individuals. Cases have been filed against them, and steps have been taken to enforce the law.

In line with the instructions of Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the department released the Names and addresses of the illegal weapon dealers and repairers. The listed counterfeit weapon dealers include:

National Rifles Company Johar Town Lahore, MS Moakil Arms Company Begum Kot Shahdara, English Arms Company Neela Gumbad Lahore, Outdoor sports Arms and Ammunition Dealer, Mazang Chungi Lahore, Muhammad Akhtar Property Pak Arms Store Shahdara, Akhtar Brothers Arms and Ammunition Manawan Lahore, Ameen Brothers Arms and Ammunition Ravi Road Lahore, Ali Brothers and Company McLeod Road Lahore, MS Shahbaz Mohiuddin Arms and Ammunition Neela Gumbad, Lahore, Omega Enterprises & Company Boulevard Gulberg Lahore, Muhammad Zia Al-Mustafa Arms & Ammunition Gujrat and Ilyas & Company Bhimber Road Gujrat.

Additionally, fake arms repair workshops have been identified, including: AA Arms Repairing Workshop, Main Boulevard Gulberg Lahore, English Arms Company, Neela Gumbad, Lahore, Ameen Ali Zafar, Lower Mall, Lahore, Qasim Arms & Ammunition Dealers Repairing Workshop, GT Road, Shahdara, Lahore, Outdoor Sports Arms & Ammunition Dealer, Mazang Chungi, Lahore, Alee Brothers & Company Arms Repairing Workshop, McLeod Road, Lahore, Muhammad Sufyan Repairing Workshop, Sheikhupura Road, Sheikhupura.

In an appeal to the public, the Home Department urged citizens to report any involvement in the illegal arms trade. Information can be shared confidentially through the department's toll-free helpline at 080011111.