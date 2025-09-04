Home Department Launches Online Portal For Civil Defence Volunteer Registration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has launched an online portal to register civil defence volunteers as part of ongoing relief efforts for flood-affected areas across the province.
According to the Home Department spokesperson, citizens can now register as civil defence volunteers via the dedicated portal at VCD.HOME.GOP.PK. The initiative is aimed at mobilising public support under the campaign slogan “United for Flood Relief: The Nation Stands Together.”
To facilitate access, a WhatsApp number (0334-9990978) has also been provided.
The spokesperson added that interested individuals may send their name and desired district of service via message.
Punjab Secretary Home, Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, said that Civil Defence Punjab is actively engaged in 24/7 operations in the field. He said that under the leadership of chief minister Punjab, comprehensive measures are being taken for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.
He urged citizens to volunteer their services in various roles, including medical staff, relief camp workers, divers, veterinary professionals, and boat operators.
“Pakistanis have always stood united in times of adversity,” he said. "Supporting flood-affected communities is a national responsibility," added Qazi.
Recent Stories
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special secretary health reviews flood relief arrangements in Rajanpur3 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood-hit villages to expresses solidarity with victims3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visits flood hit areas in district Jhang3 minutes ago
-
DC for amicable solution to boundary dispute between Shekhan, Sherkai3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt announces two public holidays for Milad-un-Nabi3 minutes ago
-
Home Department launches online portal for civil defence volunteer registration3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to prioritize youth skill development to tackle unemployment3 minutes ago
-
IHC summons IO in case against harassing Asad Qaiser3 minutes ago
-
WCC&I Mardan distributes relief packages among over 300 flood affected families3 minutes ago
-
SU to remain close on Sep 5 & 6 on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)13 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows full support for revival of hockey in Balochistan23 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer23 minutes ago