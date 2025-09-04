Home Department launches online portal for civil defence volunteer registration

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has launched an online portal to register civil defence volunteers as part of ongoing relief efforts for flood-affected areas across the province.

According to the Home Department spokesperson, citizens can now register as civil defence volunteers via the dedicated portal at VCD.HOME.GOP.PK. The initiative is aimed at mobilising public support under the campaign slogan “United for Flood Relief: The Nation Stands Together.”

To facilitate access, a WhatsApp number (0334-9990978) has also been provided.

The spokesperson added that interested individuals may send their name and desired district of service via message.

Punjab Secretary Home, Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, said that Civil Defence Punjab is actively engaged in 24/7 operations in the field. He said that under the leadership of chief minister Punjab, comprehensive measures are being taken for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

He urged citizens to volunteer their services in various roles, including medical staff, relief camp workers, divers, veterinary professionals, and boat operators.

“Pakistanis have always stood united in times of adversity,” he said. "Supporting flood-affected communities is a national responsibility," added Qazi.