Home Department Proposes Severe Penalties For Beggar Mafia Chiefs

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Home Department has proposed severe penalties for chiefs of beggar mafia in the province.

The proposed amendment introduces stringent punishments for gang leaders of the beggar mafia, including up to 10 years of imprisonment. In addition to the prison term, offenders will face a hefty fine of Rs. 2 million. The legislation emphasizes the government’s strict stance against forced begging by imposing an additional three-year prison sentence on those who fail to pay the fine.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Vagrancy Ordinance 1958 addresses the issue of vagrancy in the province. This law empowers law enforcement agencies to take action and discourage vagrancy. Since organized begging has emerged as a criminal activity in Punjab, the enhancement of punishment in the Ordinance was the need of the hour. The new legislation, which has been submitted to the Cabinet for approval, targets those who exploit children, the elderly, and women, aiming to dismantle the beggar mafia operating in the region.

According to the spokesperson for Punjab Home Department, forced begging will be categorized as a non-bailable offense under the new law.

This measure ensures that perpetrators remain in custody and face trial without the possibility of bail, reflecting the government’s zero-tolerance policy. “Forced beggars do not deserve any leniency,” stated Punjab Home Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal, reinforcing the commitment to stringent enforcement. Previously, there was no specific legal framework to punish the leaders of these gangs.

Noor ul Amin Mengal acknowledged this gap and expressed confidence that the new measures would significantly curb the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. “This legislation is a crucial step towards bringing justice to the victims and dismantling the beggar mafia,” Mengal said. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took special interest in the cause and on her directions the amendment has been sent to the Cabinet for approval. It will mark a major milestone in the fight against forced begging in Punjab, providing law enforcement agencies with the necessary tools to prosecute and dismantle organized begging rings effectively.

