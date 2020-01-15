UrduPoint.com
Home Department Receives Fresh Medical Reports Of Nawaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:26 PM

Home Department receives fresh medical reports of Nawaz Sharif

Punjab Home Department has received fresh medical reports of ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Punjab Home Department has received fresh medical reports of ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London.According to media reports, after a picture of former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif went viral on the social media while taking tea in a restaurant in London along with his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and other family members, Prime Minister Imran Khan through a telephonic contact with Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid asked her that Nawaz was enjoying at a restaurant in London, so either he is ill or healthy?PM also inquired about the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif from her and directed her to get Nawaz Sharif medical reports forthwith and make public the facts .Earlier Home Department had summoned medical reports of Nawaz Sharif within 48 hours.Now it has received fresh medical reports of Nawaz Sharif and decision has been taken to send the reports to health department Punjab to overview these reports.Home Department will send these reports to medical board, constituted for the treatment of former PM Nawaz and the decision to extend bail of Nawaz Sharif will also be based upon the recommendations of medical board.

Nawaz Sharif fell ill on Oct 21 while in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore when his platelets suddenly decreased.Before shifting to hospital, number of platelets in red blood cells of Nawaz Sharif had remained 16,000, while 12,000 till shifting to hospital and then to only 2,000.During this Lahore High Court (LHC) had given bail to Nawaz Sharif upon medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and ordered him to submit 2 surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each.On the other hand, on Oct 26, Islamabad High Court (IHC) did hearing of cases pertaining to sentence suspension in Al Aziza Reference and getting bail on emergency basis and gave interim bail to Nawaz upon medical and humanitarian grounds.During hearing on Oct 29, IHC had suspended the sentence of Nawaz Sharif for 8 weeks.Government had laid a condition of submitting indemnity bonds for Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment that was ended by the Lahore High Court.Court had allowed Nawaz to fly abroad upon the basis of affidavit after that Nawaz went to London on Nov 19.Former premier was given 7 years imprisonment in Al Aziza Steel Mills by Islamabad Accountability Court.

