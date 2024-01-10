Open Menu

Home Department Report Claims Significant Decline In Crime Rate

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 08:44 PM

During the tenure of the interim government from August 14th to December 18th, 2023, Sindh maintained a commendable law and order situation, largely owing to the effective performance of the Sindh Police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh

A report compiled by the Provincial Home Department, reviewed by the Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prison, Brig. (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz unveiled significant achievements.

Key highlights from the report:

Police Actions Against Crime:

- 932 encounters and the dismantling of 458 gangs.

- Elimination of 101 dacoits, arrest of 6,458 criminals, and capture of 2 highway robbers and 11 kidnappers.

- Apprehension of 5,373 proclaimed offenders and 10,344 absconders.

- Recovery of various firearms and ammunition.

Actions Against Narcotics:

- Execution of 3,657 raids, leading to the arrest of 5,203 accused individuals.

- Seizure of substantial quantities of ICE, heroin, hashish, and liquor.

Crackdown on Smuggling and Electricity Theft:

- Multiple operations resulting in arrests and the confiscation of smuggled goods, including sugar, urea, diesel, petrol, edible oil, and others.

- Extensive efforts to curb electricity theft, disconnecting 9,173 connections and confiscating faulty meters, with legal action taken against several accused individuals.

Repatriation of Illegal Foreigners:

- The smooth repatriation of 42,536 illegal foreigners, including undocumented Afghan immigrants, emphasizing a dignified approach without humiliating them.

Furthermore, the report emphasized Pakistan Rangers Sindh's endeavors, including operations against water theft, anti-smuggling operations, and collaborations with authorities to combat hoarding and smuggling activities. Notably, these efforts resulted in reduced smuggling, decreased prices of certain commodities, and significant savings in the Safe City Project's costs.

Overall, the concerted efforts of law enforcement agencies contributed to enhancing security and combating various criminal activities in Sindh during the caretaker government's tenure.

More Stories From Pakistan